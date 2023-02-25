NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON PROPOSED ASS

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON PROPOSED ASSESSMENT TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: Notice is hereby given that the City of Baxter City Council will meet at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at the Baxter City Hall, Baxter, Minnesota, to consider the proposed assessment for the improvement No. 4087, the improvement of: 1. Roadway, trail, storm sewer, sanitary sewer, and water construction on Cypress Drive from Highland Scenic Road (CSAH 48) to Hinckley Road. 2. Roadway reconstruction, trail construction, and site improvements on Cypress Drive from Hinckley Road to 120’ south of College Road. 3. Roadway, storm sewer, and water construction on Douglas Fir Drive from 340’ south of Hinckley Road to Hinckley Road. 4. Roadway reconstruction and roundabout construction on Highland Scenic Road from 750’ west of Cypress Drive to 1,090 east of Cypress Drive. 5. Sanitary sewer construction, 225’ northwest of Highland Scenic Road from 540’ west of Cypress Drive to Cypress Drive. 6. Trail construction from the Cypress Drive and Hinckley Road intersection to Berrywood Park. Adoption by the Council of the proposed assessment may occur at the close of the hearing. Areas to be assessed include abutting and non-abutting property located along: 1. Cypress Drive from Highland Scenic Road (CSAH 48) to 200’ north of Hastings Road. 2. Douglas Fir Drive from380’ south of Hinckley Road to Hinckley Road. 3. Highland Scenic Road from 750’ west of Cypress Drive to 1,090 east of Cypress Drive. 4. Hastings Road from Douglas Fir Drive to 220’ east of Berrywood Drive. 5. Berrywood Drive from Highland Scenic Road (CSAH 48) to 380’ north of Hinckley Road. The proposed assessment roll is on file for public inspection at the city clerk’s office. Written or oral objections will be considered at the meeting. Pursuant to Minnesota Statute 429.081, no appeal to district court may be taken as to the amount of an assessment unless a written objections signed by the affected property owners is filed with the municipal clerk prior to the assessment hearing or presented to the presiding officer at the hearing. Dated at Baxter, Minnesota, this 21st day of February, 2023. CITY OF BAXTER, MINNESOTA By Kelly Steele Assistant City Administrator/Clerk (Feb. 25, 2023) 197801