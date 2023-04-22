NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON PROPOSED ASS

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON PROPOSED ASSESSMENT TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: Notice is hereby given that the City of Baxter City Council will meet at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at the Baxter City Hall, Baxter, Minnesota, to consider the proposed assessment for the improvement Nos. 4423 and 4136, the improvement of: 1. Roadway reconstruction and trail construction on Clearwater Road from Inglewood Drive to Edgewood Drive, 2. Roadway reconstruction on Forest Drive from Excelsior Road to Clearwater Road, 3. Roadway reconstruction on Fox Road from Forest Drive to 1,050 feet west of Forest Drive, 4. Roadway reconstruction on Fox Place from Forest Drive to 200 feet east of Forest Drive, 5. Roadway reconstruction and trail construction on Cedar Scenic Road from 235 feet west of Oakwood Drive to Memorywood Drive, 6. Roadway reconstruction on Oakwood Drive from 265 feet north of Cedar Scenic Road to Michelle Circle, 7. Railroad quiet zone improvements from Timberwood Drive to Cypress Drive; Adoption by the Council of the proposed assessment may occur at the close of the hearing. Areas to be assessed include abutting and non-abutting property located along: 1. Clearwater Road from Inglewood Drive to Edgewood Drive, 2. Forest Drive from Excelsior Road to Clearwater Road, 3. Fox Road from Forest Drive to 1,050 feet west of Forest Drive, 4. Fox Place from Forest Drive to 200 feet east of Forest Drive, 5. Cedar Scenic Road from 230 feet west of Oakwood Drive to Memorywood Drive, 6. Oakwood Drive from 265 feet north of Cedar Scenic Road to Michelle Circle, The proposed assessment roll is on file for public inspection at the city clerk’s office. Written or oral objections will be considered at the meeting. Pursuant to Minnesota Statute 429.081, no appeal to district court may be taken as to the amount of an assessment unless a written objections signed by the affected property owners is filed with the municipal clerk prior to the assessment hearing or presented to the presiding officer at the hearing. Dated at Baxter, Minnesota, this 18th day of April, 2023. CITY OF BAXTER, MINNESOTA By Kelly Steele Assistant City Administrator/Clerk (April 22, 2023) 215865