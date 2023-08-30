NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ORDINANCE REGUL

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ORDINANCE REGULATING THE USE OF CANNABIS AND CANNABIS DERIVED PRODUCTS IN PUBLIC PLACES The Crow Wing County Board of Commissioners has scheduled a public hearing, pursuant to Minnesota Statute 375.51, for 9:15 AM on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, in the County Board Room, 3rd Floor, Historic Courthouse, 326 Laurel St, Brainerd, MN. The purpose of the public hearing is to consider adoption of an Ordinance Regulating the Use of Cannabis and Cannabis Derived Products in Public Places. For further information, contact the Crow Wing County Administrator’s Office at (218) 824-1067. /s/ TIMOTHY J. HOULE, COUNTY ADMINISTRATOR CROW WING COUNTY, MINNESOTA Dated at Brainerd, Minnesota, this 10th day of August 2023. (Aug. 30, 2023) 251891