NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING REVISE 2023 CRO

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING REVISE 2023 CROW WING COUNTY FEE SCHEDULE The Crow Wing County Board of Commissioners has scheduled a Public Hearing, pursuant to Minnesota Statute 373.41, for 9:05 AM on March 14, 2023, in the County Board Room, 3rd floor, Historic Courthouse, Brainerd, MN. The Public Hearing may be attended in-person or by Microsoft Teams (218-302-1725,,135143240#). The purpose of the Public Hearing is to consider adding an On Sale Liquor License for Dirt Track Motor Speedway fee at a rate of $1,000 to the 2023 Crow Wing County Fee Schedule. For further information or a Teams link, contact the Crow Wing County Administrator’s Office at (218) 824-1067 or coadmin@crowwing.us prior to 8:30 PM on March 14th. /s/ ______________________ TIMOTHY J. HOULE, COUNTY ADMINISTRATOR CROW WING COUNTY, MINNESOTA Dated at Brainerd, Minnesota, this 23rd day of February 2023. (March 1, 2023) 198835