NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING THE CITY OF NIS

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING THE CITY OF NISSWA PLANNING COMMISSION/BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT WILL HOLD THE FOLLOWING PUBLIC HEARINGS AT A REGULAR MEETING ON TUESDAY, MARCH 7, 2023 at 6:00 P.M., NISSWA CITY HALL, NISSWA, MINNESOTA. ORDINANCE AMENDMENT 004-23 to adopt an ordinance amendment modifying Chapter 20 of the Nisswa Code of Ordinances, regarding land use and development within the City of Nisswa. CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT 005-23 for the construction of a free-standing permanent commercial sign with dynamic display. The subject property is zoned Highway Business (HB) and is located at 23910 Hazelwood Dr. S (PID 28230504). Owner: Sportland Holdings, LLC. Applicant: Electro Signs. VARIANCE 006-23 for the placement of two permanent commercial wall signs, each exceeding the allowed square footage. The subject property is zoned Highway Business (HB) and is located at 23910 Hazelwood Dr. S (PID 28230504). Owner: Sportland Holdings, LLC. Applicant: Electro Signs. By: Bethany Soderlund City Planner For: Planning Commission / Board of Adjustment CITY OF NISSWA (Feb. 22, 2023) 197044