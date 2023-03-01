NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS The Baxter Pla

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS The Baxter Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, beginning at 6:00 p.m. at the Baxter City Hall, 13190 Memorywood Drive, regarding public hearings on the following: A. PUBLIC HEARING. Preliminary and Final Plat of Cedar Scenic Second Addition to Baxter located south of Whipple Lake on the north side of Cedar Scenic Rd (legally described as Lots 1-8, Block 1, Lot 1 Block 2, and Outlots A & B, Cedar Scenic Addition to Baxter, and the south 24 fet of GL 10) (Complete legal on file at City Hall (City file 23-07). Requested by: The City of Baxter, 13190 Memorywood Dr, Baxter, MN 56425 B. PUBLIC HEARING. Preliminary and Final Plat of Northdale Sixth Addition for property located on the south side of Clearwater Rd and between Lynndale Dr and Kimberlee Dr (legally described as Lots 1-3, Block 2, Northdale, Lots 1, 2A & 2B, 3A & 3B, and 4, Northdale First Addition) (City file 23-08). Requested by: The City of Baxter, 13190 Memorywood Dr, Baxter, MN 56425 All interested persons may attend, and written comments will be taken to the day of hearing(s). Should you have any questions please contact the Community Development Department at 218-454-5111. Josh Doty Community Development Director City of Baxter (March 1, 2023) 199165