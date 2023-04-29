NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS The Baxter Pla

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS The Baxter Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, beginning at 6:00 p.m. at the Baxter City Hall, 13190 Memorywood Drive, regarding public hearings on the following: A. PUBLIC HEARING. Zoning Ordinance Text Amendments to Title 10 of the City Code to allow “Medical Marijuana Dispensary” use in the C-2, Regional Commercial district (City file 23-11). Requested by: Leafline Labs, LLC d/b/a RISE DISPENSARY, 325 W Huron St., Chicago, Il 60654 All interested persons may attend, and written comments will be taken to the day of hearing(s). Should you have any questions please contact the Community Development Department at 218-454-5111. Josh Doty Community Development Director City of Baxter (April 29, 2023) 218473