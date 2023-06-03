NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS The Baxter Pla

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS The Baxter Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, beginning at 6:00 p.m. at the Baxter City Hall, 13190 Memorywood Drive, regarding public hearings on the following: A. PUBLIC HEARING. Conditional Use Permit and a setback Variance to allow cumulative accessory structure area over 1,800 sq. ft. for property located at 5624 Clearwater Rd (City file 23-21). Requested by: Scott Ebinger, 5624 Clearwater Rd, Baxter, MN 56425 B. PUBLIC HEARING. Conditional Use Permit to allow Motor Vehicle Repair at 8194 Fairview Rd (City file 23-22). Requested by: Greg Schmidt, 1833 Graydon Ave, Brainerd, MN 56401 All interested persons may attend, and written comments will be taken to the day of hearing(s). Should you have any questions please contact the Community Development Department at 218-454-5111. Josh Doty Community Development Director City of Baxter (June 3, 2023) 229682