NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS The Baxter Pla

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS The Baxter Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a regular meeting on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, beginning at 6:00 p.m. at the Baxter City Hall, 13190 Memorywood Drive, regarding public hearings on the following: A. PUBLIC HEARING. Setback Variance to install an above-ground pool and deck within the bluff setback for property located at 12176 Camwood Trail (City file 23-27). Requested by: Pedro Unzueta, 12176 Camwood Trail, Baxter, MN 56425 B. PUBLIC HEARING. Setback Variance to construct a patio within the front yard setback for property located 7399 Garrison road (City file 23-28). Requested by: Hy-Tec Construction, 11360 Business 371, Brainerd, MN 56401 C. PUBLIC HEARING. Zoning Ordinance Text Amendments to Title 10 of the City Code to allow “Auto Detailing” use in the C-2, Regional Commercial district (City file 23-29). Requested by: Nathan Hill, 515 W 7th Street N, Pillager, MN 56473 All interested persons may attend, and written comments will be taken to the day of hearing(s). Should you have any questions please contact the Community Development Department at 218-454-5111. Josh Doty Community Development Director City of Baxter (July 26, 2023) 244289