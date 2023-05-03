Notice of Sale Year: 1996 Make: Nissan M

Notice of Sale Year: 1996 Make: Nissan Model: Maxima GXE 5 Speed Plate Number: DAZ630 Serial Number (VIN): JN1CA21D6TT111732 The above described vehicle was brought to Paradigm Performance LLC on November 10, 2022 and has been in possession of Paradigm Performance for more than 60 days. Lien on the vehicle is in the amount of $2,000.00 consisting of vehicle service and parts charges incurred and storage cost calculated at $10.00 per day, plus sheriff’s fees and publication cost. The above described vehicle will be sold at the public auction to the highest cash bidder above the lien amount of $2,000.00; by the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office located at 955a 2nd Street NW, Aitkin, MN 56431, County of Aitkin, on the 7th of June at 10 am of that day. By: Al Schmidt Business Owner Signature (May 3, 10 & 17, 2023) 210733