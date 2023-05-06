NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF CONTRACT FOR DE

NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF CONTRACT FOR DEED Minn. Stat. § 559.21 YOU ARE NOTIFIED: 1. Default has occurred in the Auditor’s Certificate of Purchase of Tax-Forfeited Lands (“Contract”) dated May 6, 2021 and recorded on May 17, 2021 as Document Number 952423 (or in Book Page. ,) in the Office of the X County Recorder __ Registrar of Titles of Crow Wing County, Minnesota, in which the State of Minnesota, County of Crow Wing, as Seller, sold to Charles Stoops, as Purchaser, the real property in Crow Wing County, Minnesota, described as follows: Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter, Section 15, Township 137, Range 26 Check here if all or part of the described real property is Registered (Torrens) __ 2. The default is as follows: X Failure to pay one or more installments with interest when due in the amount of $2,339.18. Date(s) of missed payment(s): May 6, 2022 X Failure to pay taxes through December 31, 2022 in the amount of $256.36. __ Failure to comply with any of the other following conditions of the Contract: 3. The conditions contained in Minn. Stat. § 559.209 have been complied with or are not applicable. 4. NOTICE PURSUANT TO MINN. STAT. § 559.21, SUBD. 3: THIS NOTICE IS TO INFORM YOU THAT BY THIS NOTICE THE SELLER HAS BEGUN PROCEEDINGS UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 559.21, TO TERMINATE YOUR CONTRACT FOR THE PURCHASE OF YOUR PROPERTY FOR THE REASON SPECIFIED IN THIS NOTICE. THE CONTRACT WILL TERMINATE (CHOOSE ONE): __ 60 DAYS AFTER SERVICE OF THIS NOTICE UPON YOU X 90 DAYS AFTER THE FIRST DATE OF PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE UNLESS BEFORE THEN: (a) THE PERSON AUTHORIZED IN THIS NOTICE TO RECEIVE PAYMENTS RECEIVES FROM YOU: (1) THE AMOUNT THIS NOTICE SAYS YOU OWE; PLUS (2) THE COSTS OF SERVICE (TO BE SENT TO YOU); PLUS (3) __ $250 (IF THE AMOUNT IN DEFAULT IS LESS THAN $1,000) OR X $500 (IF THE AMOUNT IN DEFAULT IS $1,000 OR MORE) TO APPLY TO ATTORNEYS’ FEES ACTUALLY EXPENDED OR INCURRED; PLUS (4) FOR CONTRACTS EXECUTED ON OR AFTER MAY 1, 1980, ANY ADDITIONAL PAYMENTS BECOMING DUE UNDER THE CONTRACT TO THE SELLER AFTER THIS NOTICE WAS SERVED ON YOU; PLUS (5) FOR CONTRACTS, OTHER THAN EARNEST MONEY CONTRACTS, PURCHASE AGREEMENTS, AND EXERCISED OPTIONS, EXECUTED ON OR AFTER AUGUST 1, 1985, $46.78 (WHICH IS TWO PERCENT OF THE AMOUNT IN DEFAULT AT THE TIME OF SERVICE OTHER THAN THE FINAL BALLOON PAYMENT, ANY TAXES, ASSESSMENTS, MORTGAGES, OR PRIOR CONTRACTS THAT ARE ASSUMED BY YOU); OR (b) YOU SECURE FROM A COUNTY OR DISTRICT COURT AN ORDER THAT THE TERMINATION OF THE CONTRACT BE SUSPENDED UNTIL YOUR CLAIMS OR DEFENSES ARE FINALLY DISPOSED OF BY TRIAL, HEARING OR SETTLEMENT. YOUR ACTION MUST SPECIFICALLY STATE THOSE FACTS AND GROUNDS THAT DEMONSTRATE YOUR CLAIMS OR DEFENSES. IF YOU DO NOT DO ONE OR THE OTHER OF THE ABOVE THINGS WITHIN THE TIME PERIOD SPECIFIED IN THIS NOTICE, YOUR CONTRACT WILL TERMINATE AT THE END OF THE PERIOD AND YOU WILL LOSE ALL THE MONEY YOU HAVE PAID ON THE CONTRACT; YOU WILL LOSE YOUR RIGHT TO POSSESSION OF THE PROPERTY; YOU MAY LOSE YOUR RIGHT TO ASSERT ANY CLAIMS OR DEFENSES THAT YOU MIGHT HAVE; AND YOU WILL BE EVICTED. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS NOTICE, CONTACT AN ATTORNEY IMMEDIATELY. 5. The name, mailing address, street address or location and telephone number of Seller or of an attorney authorized by Seller to accept payments pursuant to this notice is: Name: Janele Waterman, o/b/o Crow Wing County x Seller __ Attorney for Seller Mailing Address: Crow Wing County Land Services 322 Laurel Street, Suite 15 Brainerd, MN 56401 Street Address or Location where the Seller or the Attorney will accept payment pursuant to this notice: Crow Wing County Land Services 322 Laurel Street, Suite 15 Brainerd, MN 56401 Telephone: (218) 824-1010 This person is authorized to receive payments under this notice. /s/______________ Stephanie Shook, Atty. Reg. No. 0305546 Assistant Crow Wing County Attorney Crow Wing County Attorney’s Office 213 Laurel Street, Suite 31 Brainerd, MN 56401 (218) 824-1025 ATTORNEY FOR SELLER (BBDD: 6, 13 & 20, 2023) (BPEJ: 10, 17 & 24, 2023) 221603