Notice Request for Proposal Central Minn

Notice Request for Proposal Central Minnesota Council on Aging will publish competitive request for proposals (RFP) for the calendar year 2024 federal Older Americans Act (OAA) Title III-B Supportive Services, Title III-D Disease Prevention and Health Promotion Services, and Title III-E National Family Caregiver Services. Visit our website cmcoa.org on or around June 12, 2023 for the RFPs and additional information. (May 17, 2023) 225041

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.