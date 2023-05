NOTICE Terry’s Marine and Small Engine 23377 County Road 2, Brainerd Mn. will be closing. Any past or present customers that have boats, boat motors, ATV’s, snowmobiles, or any other small engine items, must be paid for and picked up by May 30th, 2023, or they will be sold on auction on June 3, 2023, to reclaim debt owed upon item. Questions-218-764-2726 (May 3 & 10, 2023) 220184