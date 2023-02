NOTICE The Planning Commission/Board of Adjustment Members will be conducting on-site visits on March 02, 2023, for the March 16, 2023, Planning Commission/Board of Adjustment meetings. Board Members and staff will leave the Land Services Building at 8:30 AM. Locations: CHATELAIN, RAYMOND J (THE) & MILLER, KIMBERLY DIANE LIVING TRUST: 13512 PLOTTE ROAD, DEERWOOD, MN 56444; LOCATED ON OUTLOT A OF PLAT OF LUANNA; BAY LAKE TOWNSHIP, CROW WING COUNTY, MINNESOTA IVERSON, ELIZABETH JANE: 22825 E LAKE HUBERT DRIVE, BRAINERD, MN 56401; LOCATED ON TRACT C: THAT PART OF GOV. LOT 1 30 135 28 DESC: COMM AT THE NE CORNER OF SAID SECTION 30 THEN N. 88 DEG. 49 MIN. 30 SEC. W. ASSUMED…; LAKE EDWARD TOWNSHIP, CROW WING COUNTY, MINNESOTA KROEGER, NORMAN P & JOHN D & FREDERICK R JR.: PEQUOT LAKES, MN 56472; LOCATED ON THAT PT OF NW1/4 OF SE1/4 DAF: BEG A NW COR OF SD NWSE THEN N 89D 18’15” E ASSM BEAR ALG N LINE OF SD NWSE 320.07 FT TO E LINE OF W, THAT PF OT NW1/4 OF SE1/4 DAF: COMM AT NW COR OF SALLY’S WOODS ACCORD TO REC PLAT THEREOF THEN S 36’58” W ASSM BEAR ALG W LINE, THAT PT OF SW1/4 OF NE1/4 DAF: BEG AT NW COR OF SD SWNE THEN S 31’15” W ASSM BEAR ALG W LINE OF SD SWNE 1320.91 FT TO SW COR OF SD, THAT PT OF SW1/4 OF NE1/4 DAF: COMM AT NW COR OF SALLY’S WOODS ACCORD TO PLAT THEREOF THEN S 36’58” W ASSM BEAR ALG W LINE OF SD, THAT PT OF NW1/4 OF NE1/4 DAF: BEG AT NW COR OF SALLY’S WOODS ACCORD TO PLAT THEREOF THEN S 36’58” W ASSM BEAR ALG W LINE OF SD PLAT…; IDEAL TOWNSHIP, CROW WING COUNTY, MINNESOTA REMMICK INVESTMENTS LLC: 17060 COMMERCIAL PARK RD, BRAINERD, MN 56401; LOCATED ON LOT 3 BLOCK 2; UNORGANIZED/1ST ASSESSMENT, CROW WING COUNTY, MINNESOTA SANDBERG, DAVID & ANDREA: 27308 GREENWOOD ISLE CIRCLE, DEERWOOD, MN 56444; LOCATED ON LOT 53 OF PLAT OF GREENWOOD ISLE; BAY LAKE TOWNSHIP, CROW WING COUNTY, MINNESOTA WOREL, LINDA LOU & BENJAMIN J: 23153 CEDAR LAKE DRIVE, AITKIN, MN 56431; LOCATED ON PT OF GL 7 DESC: COMM AT NE COR OF SD GL 7 RUN DIR S ALG E SIDE OF SD GL 7 A DIST OF 2 RODS TO PBO RUN THEN DUE W TO WATERS OF CEDAR…; DEERWOOD TOWNSHIP, CROW WING COUNTY, MINNESOTA CROW WING COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION AND BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT (Feb. 22, 2023) 196162