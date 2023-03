NOTICE The Planning Commission/Board of Adjustment Members will be conducting on-site visits on April 06, 2023, for the April 20, 2023, Planning Commission/Board of Adjustment meetings. Board Members and staff will leave the Land Services Building at 8:30 AM utilizing a County Vehicle(s) or personal vehicles to travel to the property locations. Locations: BOYER, SHANE E & DIANNA E: 17975 PINE VIEW WAY, BRAINERD, MN 56401; LOCATED ON N. 588 FT. OF NE1/4 OF NE1/4 SECTION 22; UNORGANIZED/1ST ASSESSMENT, CROW WING COUNTY, MINNESOTA ENERGY CITY SOLUTIONS INC.: 11333 EASY STREET, BRAINERD, MN 56401; LOCATED ON LOT 10 OF PINE SHORES-FIRST SUBDIVISION PLAT; OAK LAWN TOWNSHIP, CROW WING COUNTY, MINNESOTA STROBEL, JEFFREY D & ROSCOE, KIMBERLY K: 2611 CHIPPEWA SHORE ROAD, BRAINERD, MN 56401; LOCATED ON LOT 10 & LOT 11 OF CHIPPEWA POINT PLAT; FORT RIPLEY TOWNSHIP, CROW WING COUNTY, MINNESOTA THIELING, ROBERT J & ANDERSON, RICK L: 18547 HARTLEY LAKE ROAD, BRAINERD, MN 56401; LOCATED ON THAT PT OF GL 3 DESC: COMM AT THE NE COR OF L 10 HARTLEY SHORES THEN FOL EXTENDED LINE OF NE’LY LINE OF L 66FT ACROSS HARTLEY DR TO POB & PART OF GOV LOT 3 DESC AS FOL: COMM AT THE NE COROF LOT 10 HARTLEY SHORES THEN FOL THE EXTENDED LINE OF THE NE’LY LINE OF LOT, 66 FT…; UNORGANIZED/1ST ASSESSMENT, CROW WING COUNTY, MINNESOTA CROW WING COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION AND BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT (March 29, 2023) 208402