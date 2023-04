NOTICE The Planning Commission/Board of Adjustment Members will be conducting on-site visits on May 04, 2023, for the May 18, 2023, Planning Commission/Board of Adjustment meetings. Board Members and staff will leave the Land Services Building at 8:30 AM utilizing a County Vehicle(s) or personal vehicles to travel to the property locations. Locations: EASA HOLDINGS LLC: 17300 Gull River Road, Brainerd, MN 56401; LOCATED ON NE1/4 OF SW1/4 SEC. 22, EXCEPT PART TO RICHARD & GERALDINE PAULSON, AND EXCEPT PART TO MICHAEL SCHLEGEL AS CONVEYED ON DOCUMENT; THAT PT OF THE NW1/4 OF SW1/4 SEC 22 LYING S’LY OF THE C/L OF PRIVATE RD THE C/L OF SD PRIVATE RD IS DESC AS FOL: COMM AT THE W QTR; SW1/4 OF SW1/4; SE1/4 OF SW1/4; UNORGANIZED/1ST ASSESSMENT, CROW WING COUNTY, MINNESOTA CROW WING COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION AND BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT (April 19, 2023) 218685