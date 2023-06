NOTICE The Planning Commission/Board of Adjustment Members will be conducting on-site visits on July 06, 2023, for the July 20, 2023, Planning Commission/Board of Adjustment meetings. Board Members and staff will leave the Land Services Building at 8:30 AM utilizing a County Vehicle(s) or personal vehicles to travel to the property locations. Locations: BRUNKHORST, JAY & CHRISTINE: XX BRAINERD, MN 56401, LOCATED ON PT OF GL 1 DESC: COMM AT N1/4 COR OF SD SEC 18 THEN S 89D 49’45” W ASSM BEAR 6.3 FT ALG N LINE OF SD GL 1 THEN S 0D 5’11” W 91.96 FT; BAY LAKE TOWNSHIP, CROW WING COUNTY, MINNESOTA CELESTIA LLC & BASIM O & SABRI & SAHAR: 40719 LOWS LAKE ROAD, EMILY, MN 56447; LOCATED ON THE E. 750 FT OF THAT PORTION OF GOV. LOT 2 SECTION 27 DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS; BEG. ATL A POINT ON THE N. LINE OF GOV. LOT 2, WHICH IS …. & LOCATED ON PT OF E 630 FT OF W 2317 FT OF GL 2 WHICH LIES W’LY OF FOL DESC LINE: COMM AT NE COR OF SD GL 2 THEN N 89D 31’41”W CWC COORD SYSTEM ALG N LINE OF SD GL 2 A DIST OF 1732.65 FT TO …; LITTLE PINE TOWNSHIP, CROW WING COUNTY, MINNESOTA LAUMER, STEPHEN P & SHARLENE R: XX BRAINERD, MN 56401; LOCATED ON PT GL 5 DESC BEG AT NE COR OF SD GL 5 THEN S 16’ W ASSM/BEAR 670 FT ALG E LINE OF SD GL 5 THEN N 70D 8’ 2” W 961 FT MOL TO SHORELINE OF…; GARRISON TOWNSHIP, CROW WING COUNTY, MINNESOTA OPP, CAROL J: 13579 PLOTT ROAD, DEERWOOD, MN 56444; LOCATED ON LOTS 4 & 5 OF LUANNA PLAT; BAY LAKE TOWNSHIP, CROW WING COUNTY, MINNESOTA SABOE CABIN TRUST: 12167 COUNTY ROAD 10, DEERWOOD, MN 56444; LOCATED ON GOV. LOT 3, SECTION 34, TOWNSHIP 45, RANGE 28; BAY LAKE TOWNSHIP, CROW WING COUNTY, MINNESOTA SCHIEBOUT, JULIA M LIVING TRUST: XX BRAINERD, MN 56401; LOCATED ON LOT 2 OF FIRST ADDITION TO MOGENSEN SHORE PLAT; LONG LAKE TOWNSHIP, CROW WING COUNTY, MINNESOTA SCHWARTZ, STEVEN J & GAIL L: 26141 HASSMAN DRIVE, AITKIN, MN 56431; LOCATED ON LOT 3 BLOCK 1 OF THE KLONDYKE HILLS PLAT; DEERWOOD TOWNSHIP, CROW WING COUNTY, MINNESOTA CROW WING COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION AND BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT (June 28, 2023) 237446