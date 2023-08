NOTICE The Planning Commission/Board of Adjustment Members will be conducting on-site visits on September 07, 2023, for the September 21, 2023, Planning Commission/Board of Adjustment meetings. Board Members and staff will leave the Land Services Building at 8:30 AM utilizing a County Vehicle(s) or personal vehicles to travel to the property locations. Locations: 37335 LUKIN LLC: 37335 LUKIN LANE, EMILY, MN 56447; LOCATED ON THAT PART OF GOVT LOT 6, EXCEPT THE ISLAND, LYING S OF THE FOLLOWING DESC LINE, COMM AT THE NE CORNER OF SAID GOVT LOT 6, THEN S…; ROSS LAKE TOWNSHIP, CROW WING COUNTY, MINNESOTA BROWN, MATTHEW & ERIKA: 4741 WHITE PINE ROAD, GARRISON, MN 56450; LOCATED ON THAT PART OF GOV. LOT 2 SEC. 10 DESCRIBED AS FOL; COMM. AT THE NE CORNER OF SAID GOV. LOT 2, THEN ON AN ASSM/BEAR OF W. ALG THE N. LINE…; ROOSEVELT TOWNSHIP, CROW WING COUNTY, MINNESOTA CLIFFORD, JOHN A & MARY B: 13171 EAGLE CREEK LANE, DEERWOOD, MN 56444; LOCATED ON THAT PART OF GOV. LOT 4 SECTION 30 AND THAT PART OF LOT 1 BLOCK 2 THE LITTLE PONDEROSA, ACCORDING TO THE RECORDED PLAT THEREOF…; BAY LAKE TOWNSHIP, CROW WING COUNTY, MINNESOTA EGGERT JOINT REVOCABLE TRUST: 4008 CLOUGH ROAD, PINE RIVER, MN 56474; LOCATED ON PART OF GOV. LOT 6 SEC. 2 DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS; BEG. AT THE SW CORNER OF GOV. LOT 5 OF SAID SECTION 2, THEN N. 89 DEG 07 MIN 46 …; GAIL LAKE TOWNSHIP, CROW WING COUNTY, MINNESOTA FORCHAS, DEAN & PENNY: 14193 MAGHAN LANE, DEERWOOD, MN 56444; LOCATED ON PART OF GOV. LOT 5 20 45 28 DESC. AS FOL., TO- WIT: COMM AT A POINT ON THE SHORE OF CROOKED LAKE WHICH IS 1050 FTW. AND 859 FT N. …; BAY LAKE TOWNSHIP, CROW WING COUNTY, MINNESOTA O’DEA, ROBERT F JR. & MARILYN J: 9031 PINE ROCKS LANE, PEQUOT LAKES, MN 56472; LOCATED ON PART OF GOV. LOT 4 SEC. 28 DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS; COMM. AT THE E. 1/4 CORNER OF SAID SEC. 28, THEN W, ASSM/BEAR 2334 FT ALG THE…; PELICAN TOWNSHIP, CROW WING COUNTY, MINNESOTA ORR, MARLYS & LOUIS L & RHONDA: 16353 BRIGHTON POINT ROAD, DEERWOOD, MN 56444; LOCATED ON LOTS 1 & 2 BLOCK 2 & ALSO INCL PT OF LOT 3 BLK 2 DESC BEG AT SE COR OF SD LOT 3 THEN N 18D 29’42”E ASSM/BEAR 185.27 FT ALG E’LY…; BAY LAKE TOWNSHIP, CROW WING COUNTY, MINNESOTA PENN, KARYN: 8599 RUTTGER ROAD, PEQUOT LAKES, MN 56472; LOCATED ON LOT 6, BLOCK 2 OF CLAMSHELL BAY; IDEAL TOWNSHIP, CROW WING COUNTY, MINNESOTA SCHNEIDER, TAIT & DIANA: 9019 WILDERNESS POINT ROAD, BRAINERD, MN 56401; LOCATED ON SOUTH 55 FEET OF LOT 9 AND LOT 10 OF WILDERNESS POINT; GARRISON TOWNSHIP, CROW WING COUNTY, MINNESOTA SMITH, MADELINE J & NELSON, RAYMOND G: 33127 SOUTH UPPER HAY DRIVE, PEQUOT LAKES, MN 56472; LOCATED ON EAST 120 FEET OF LOT 1 OF VI LU SHORE; JENKINS TOWNSHIP, CROW WING COUNTY, MINNESOTA CROW WING COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION AND BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT (Aug. 30, 2023) 254439