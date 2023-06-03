NOTICE TO BRAINERD RESIDENTS TREE DISEAS

NOTICE TO BRAINERD RESIDENTS TREE DISEASE Notice is hereby given per Section 1400.09 Subdivision 1 of the City Code that the following things are public nuisances whenever they may be found within the City: a) Any living or standing elm tree or part thereof infected to any degree with the Dutch elm disease fungus Ceratocystus Ulmi (Buisman) Moreau or which harbors any of the elm bark beetles Scolytus Multistriatus (Eichh) or Hyluigopinus Rufipes (March). b) Any dead elm tree or part thereof, including limbs, branches, stumps, firewood, or other elm materials from which the bark has not been removed or burned or sprayed with an effective elm bark beetle insecticide. c) Any living or standing northern red oak, northern pine oak, black oak, scarlet oak, or part thereof, infected to any degree with oak wilt disease. d) Any tree or shrub which, in the opinion of the Tree Inspector or such other person as designated by him/her has become or threatens to become a hazard because of weakened conditions due to insects, diseases, or other detrimental conditions so as to adversely affect the public safety, whether such tree or shrub shall be on public or private property. Subd. 2. Abatement. It is unlawful for any person to permit any public nuisance as defined in Subdivision 1 to remain on any premises owned or controlled by him within the City. Such nuisances may be abated in the manner prescribed by this Section. 1400.13 Abatement of Tree Disease Nuisances. In abating the nuisances defined in this Section, the Tree Inspector shall cause the infected tree or wood to be removed, burned, or otherwise effectively treated so as to destroy and prevent as fully as possible the spread of disease. Such abatement procedures shall be carried out in accordance with current technical and expert opinions and procedures established by the Commissioner. Dated: May 26, 2023 James Kramvik Community Development Director (June 3, 2023) 229210