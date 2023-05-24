NOTICE TO PROPOSERS JANITORIAL SERVICES FOR CITY OF BRAINERD PROPOSALS CLOSE AT 12:00 PM, FRIDAY, June 9, 2023 Notice is hereby given that proposals will be received until 12:00 p.m. on Friday, June 9, 2023 for providing janitorial services in the following City of Brainerd Facilities: Brainerd City Hall – 501 Laurel Street, Brainerd, MN 56401 Brainerd Fire Department – 23 Laurel Street, Brainerd, MN 56401 Brainerd Police Department – 225 East River Road, Brainerd, MN 56401 Brainerd Public Works Maintenance Facility – 724 Thiesse Drive, Brainerd, MN 56401 Proposals for providing janitorial services shall be in conformance with the specifications for said services on file in the office of the City Administrator. All proposals for said services shall be reviewed by City staff and referred to the Brainerd City Council for action at its regular meeting to be held on June 19, 2023. One-on-one pre-proposal meetings, discussion and tour of City Hall, Police Department, Fire Department, and Street Department will be conducted the week of May 29, 2023. All interested vendors are encouraged to set up a meeting with the Community Development Director to tour the buildings. The meeting and discussion will provide vendors with the opportunity to familiarize themselves with the facilities and ask questions to further define the scope of services intended within the specifications. The City Council reserves the right to reject any and all proposals and to waive minor irregularities and informalities therein and further reserves the right to award the proposal in the best interest of the City. Dated: May 22, 2023 James Kramvik Community Development Director (May 24 & 27, 2023) 226627