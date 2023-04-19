NOTICE Upper South Long Lake Improvement District P.O. Box 201 Brainerd, MN 56401 The Upper South Long Lake Improvement District (USLLID hereafter) has contracted to treat Curly Leaf Pondweed and Eurasian Water Milfoil, Aquatic Invasive Species in Upper South Long Lake in 2023. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has granted to the USLLID a waiver of the requirement that the improvement district obtains the signatures of approval of owners of lakeshore property. Instead, the USLLID will notify property owners of the treatment through alternate forms. This notice is one form that the USLLID is using to notify property owners. Other forms include but are not limited to notification on the USLLID member email list and Upper South Long Lake Improvement Association website. With regard to the treatment for this year, 2023: 1. The proposed date for treatment: May 1, 2023 through October 31, 2023 2. The target species for the treatment: Curly Leaf Pondweed, Eurasian Water Milfoil 3. The method of control or product being used: EPA and MDA registered aquatic herbicides, such as but not limited to, Endothall, Diquat dibromide, Florpyrauxifen-benzyl 4. How landowners may request that control not occur adjacent to the landowner’s property: If you desire that the treatment of Curly Leaf Pondweed or Eurasian Water Milfoil not occur adjacent to your property, please notify the USLLID immediately at the following address and email address below: P.O. Box 201 Brainerd, MN 56401 raysickler@gmail.com (April 19, 2023) 214420