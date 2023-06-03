NOTICE White Sand Lake Association 13786 Memorywood Drive Baxter, MN 56425 The White Sand Lake Association has contracted to treat Eurasian Water Milfoil, an Aquatic Invasive Species in White Sand Lake in 2023. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has granted to the White Sand Lake Association a waiver of the requirement that the association obtain the signatures of approval of owners of lakeshore property. Instead, the White Sand Lake Association will notify property owners of the treatment through alternate forms. This notice is one form that the White Sand Lake Association is using to notify property owners. Other forms include but are not limited to notification on the White Sand Lake Association member email list and/or website or social media page. With regard to the treatment for this year, 2023: 1. The proposed date for treatment: June 10, 2023 through October 31, 2023 2. The target species for the treatment: Eurasian Water Milfoil 3. The method of control or product being used: EPA and MDA registered aquatic herbicides, such as but not limited to, Florpyrauxifen-benzyl, diquat dibromide 4. How landowners my request that control not occur adjacent to the landowner’s property: If you desire that the treatment of Eurasian Water Milfoil not occur adjacent to your property, please notify the White Sand Lake Association immediately at the following address and email address below: 13786 Memorywood Drive Baxter, MN 56425 briandalewallace@gmail.com (June 3, 2023) 230249