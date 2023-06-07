O R D I N A N C E NO. 1551 AN ORDINANCE AMENDING SECTION 515-4-8, OUTDOOR LIGHTING THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF BRAINERD DOES ORDAIN: SECTION ONE: Section 515-4-8. D of the Zoning Code is hereby amended as indicated, with deleted language struck out and new language underlined: D. Light Trespass Lighting Restrictions and Trespass 1. Color Temperature of Lamps. All new lighting must have a correlated color temperature (CCT) of 3,000 Kelvin (K) or lower. a. All new light fixtures displaying a non-intended correlated color temperature is considered in violation of this ordinance. b. Outdoor commercial or public recreational uses such as, but not limited to, baseball fields, football fields, hockey rinks, and tennis courts are exempted from this paragraph. 2. Dimmable Lighting. All new nonresidential lighting must dim by at least 50% or turn off at 10PM or one hour after close of business, whichever is later. a. Lighting in the Park District is exempted from this paragraph. 3. Maximum Light Levels. Light trespass shall not exceed one (1) foot candle at the center line of a public street or four-tenths (0.4) foot candles at the property line of adjacent residential property as measured at the property line per the method outlined in this Section. 4. The foot candle level of a light source shall be measured at the property line and taken after dark with the light meter held six (6) inches above the ground with the meter facing the light source. A reading shall be taken with the light source on, then with the light source off. The difference between the two readings will be identified as the light intensity. SECTION TWO: Section 515-4-8. E.1 and E.2 of the Zoning Code is hereby amended as indicated, with deleted language struck out and new language underlined: E. Performance Standards. 1. Residential Use Standards. All exterior lighting shall be directed away from adjoining residential property or from any public right-of-way. All lighting shall be installed in accordance with the following provisions: a. The luminaire shall contain a full cut off fixture which directs and cuts off light at an angle of 90 degrees or less. b. The light source shall be controlled so as not to light adjacent property in excess of the maximum light levels defined by this Ordinance. c. Architectural and landscape lights that include unshielded fixtures, lighting of entire facades, or architectural features of a building are permitted. i. The bulb or light source shall be directed or shielded from view by an observer at five (5) feet above grade at the nearest property line and shall not be directed into the night sky. ii. Flagpole and path lighting are exempted from the above paragraph. d. The maximum height of the fixture, pole, and base above the ground grade permitted for pole light sources is thirteen (13) feet. A light source mounted on a structure shall not exceed the height of the structure. i. If the bulb/light source is fully recessed and/or shielded from view by an observer at five (5) feet above grade at the nearest property line, an increase in light source height to a maximum of twenty (20) feet may be allowed. e. A light source mounted on a structure shall not exceed the height of the structure and shall be fully recessed and/or shielded from view by an observer at five (5) feet above grade at the nearest property line. Any luminaire affixed to a structure shall contain a full cut off fixture which directs and cuts off light at an angle of ninety (90) degrees or less. i. Any luminaire or light source not affixed to a structure shall be hooded and down cast to protect the night sky. 2. Business/Industrial Use/Public Semi-Public/Park Standards. All exterior lighting shall be directed away from adjoining residential property or from any public right-of-way. All lighting shall be installed in accordance with the following provisions: a. The luminaire shall contain a full cut off fixture which directs and cuts off light at an angle of 90 degrees or less. b. The light source shall be controlled so as not to light adjacent property in excess of the maximum light levels defined by this Ordinance. c. Architectural, historical, and landscape lights that include unshielded fixtures, that are not shielded, or lighting of entire facades, or architectural features of a building are permitted. In no case shall the light affect adjacent property in excess of the maximum light levels defined in this Ordinance. i. The bulb or light source shall be directed or shielded from view by an observer at five (5) feet above grade at the nearest property line and shall not be directed into the night sky. ii. Flagpole and path lighting are exempted from the above paragraph. d. In GC and GC and CC, PSP, and P Districts, the maximum height of the fixture, pole and base above the ground grade permitted for pole light sources is thirteen (13) feet. A light source mounted on a structure shall not exceed the height of the structure. i. If the bulb/light source is fully recessed and/or shielded from view by an observer at five (5) feet above grade at the nearest property line, an increase in light source height to a maximum of 20 feet may be allowed. e. In GC, TC, MS, ME Districts, the maximum height of the fixture, pole and base above the ground grade permitted for pole light sources is 20 feet. A light source mounted on a structure shall not exceed the height of the structure. i. If the bulb/light source is fully recessed and/or shielded from view by an observer at five (5) feet above grade at the nearest property line, an increase in light source height to a maximum of 25 feet may be allowed. f. In the GI District, the maximum height of the fixture, pole and base above the ground grade permitted for pole light sources is 25 feet. A light source mounted on a structure shall not exceed the height of the structure. i. If the bulb/light source is fully recessed and/or shielded from view by an observer at five (5) feet above grade at the nearest property line, an increase in light source height to a maximum of 30 feet may be allowed. g. A light source mounted on a structure shall not exceed the height of the structure and shall be fully recessed and/or shielded from view by an observer at five (5) feet above grade at the nearest property line. h. Direct or reflected light from high temperature processes such as combustion or welding shall not be visible from any adjoining property. i. Location. i. The light source of an outdoor light fixture shall be set back a minimum of three (3) feet from a street right-of-way or residential property and three (3) feet from any other property line. ii. No light source shall be located on the roof unless said light enhances the architectural features of the building and is approved by an Administrative Permit. SECTION THREE: This ordinance shall take effect and be in full force one week from and after its publication. Adopted this 5th day of June 2023 KELLY BEVANS President of the Council Approved this 6th day of June 2023 DAVE BADEAUX Mayor ATTEST: JENNIFER BERGMAN City Administrator (June 7, 2023) 231813