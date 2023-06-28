Office of the Minnesota Secretary of Sta

Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State Minnesota Limited Liability Company/ Articles of Organization Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 322C The individual listed below who is 18 years of age or older herby adopt the following Articles of Organization: ARTICLE 1- LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY NAME: North Woods Tile & Stone LLC ARTICLE 2- REGISTERED OFFICE AND AGENTS, IF ANY AT THAT OFFICE Address: 3904 West Linden BLVD Nisswa, MN 56468 ARTICLE 3- DURATION: PERPETUAL ARTICLE 4- ORGANIZERS: Name: Jeffrey T. Ruis Address: 3904 West Linden BLVD Nisswa, MN 56468 By typing my name, I the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required or as agent of the person whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/ her behalf, or in both capacities, I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to penalties of perjury as set form in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath. /s/ Jeffery T. Ruis MAILING ADDRESS: None Provided EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: norshore7@icloud.com (June 28; July 1, 2023) 237719