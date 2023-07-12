Office of the Minnesota Secretary of Sta

Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State Minnesota Business & Nonprofit Corporations Amendment to Articles of Incorporation Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 302A or 317A 1. Corporate Name: Impact Ukraine Inc 2. This amendment is effective on the day it is filed with the Secretary of State, unless you indicate another date, no later than 30 days after filing with the Secretary of State. 06/07/2023 3. The following amendment to articles regulating the above corporation were adopted: Impact World Change Inc. Address: 14269 Cottage Grove Dr. Baxter, MN 56425 4. This amendment has been approved pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 302A or 317 A. 5. I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath. Email Address for Official Notices seth@neistadt.com /s/ Seth Neistadt 218-820-2002 Dated: 7-07-2023 (July 12 & 15, 2023) 239419