Official Publication Brainerd Public Sch

Official Publication Brainerd Public Schools # ISD 181 Pierz Public School Brainerd Public School: 110 3rd St. NW Brainerd, MN 56401 ADVERTISEMENT FOR PROPOSALS The Board of Education, Brainerd Public Schools ISD 181, on behalf of Brainerd and Pierz Schools, will receive sealed proposals on the following: School Milk Bid Until 2pm on 6/6/2023, at alissa.thompson@isd181.org 110 NW 3rd St Brainerd MN 56401 Copies of the Request for Proposal are available free of charge. Please contact Alissa Thompson via e-mail at Alissa.thompson@isd181.org to request the proposal. Instruction on how to submit a response is contained in the RFP materials. No Vendor may withdraw his/her proposal within thirty (30) days after date of opening proposals without the consent of the Board of Education. Brainerd and Pierz Schools reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive informalities in bidding of advertisement. Brainerd and Pierz School Districts reserves the right to select the proposal that best meets the needs of the Brainerd and Pierz School Districts pursuant to M.S. 471.6161. (May 20 & 24, 2023) 225257