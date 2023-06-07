ORDINANCE ADOPTION CROW WING TOWNSHIP On June 5, 2023 the Crow Wing Township Planning Commission adopted Short-Term Rental Ordinance 2023-01 as a part of the Crow Wing-Township Land Use Ordinance. The ordinance adoption provides and enforces standards for the maintenance of short-term rentals within the Township. This Ordinance will also provide local governance to promote health, safety, and wellness to Crow Wing Township citizens and patrons of the short-term rentals. Copies of the proposed ordinance adoption and other pertinent information are available upon request by emailing scott.saehr@saerhco.com. The ordinance adoption will go into effect immediately upon publication. Crow Wing Township (June 7, 2023) 231743