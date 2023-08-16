ORDINANCE AMENDMENT SUMMARY CITY OF PILL

ORDINANCE AMENDMENT SUMMARY CITY OF PILLAGER On August 8, 2023 the City of Pillager adopted Ordinance Number 85, an Ordinance Adopting a Temporary 12-month Moratorium on the Establishment of New Mini-Warehouses and/or Self-Service Storage in the Pillager city limits. This notice is a summary of the ordinance amendments that were adopted by the City of Pillager. A full copy of the City Ordinance is available at City Hall, or by mail or email request to the City Clerk. This ordinance will go into effect upon publication. City of Pillager Lori Blumke City Clerk/Treasurer (Aug. 16, 2023) 250241