Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ORDINANCE AMENDMENT SUMMARY CITY OF PILL

Published August 16, 2023 at 1:10 AM

ORDINANCE AMENDMENT SUMMARY CITY OF PILLAGER On August 8, 2023 the City of Pillager adopted Ordinance Number 85, an Ordinance Adopting a Temporary 12-month Moratorium on the Establishment of New Mini-Warehouses and/or Self-Service Storage in the Pillager city limits. This notice is a summary of the ordinance amendments that were adopted by the City of Pillager. A full copy of the City Ordinance is available at City Hall, or by mail or email request to the City Clerk. This ordinance will go into effect upon publication. City of Pillager Lori Blumke City Clerk/Treasurer (Aug. 16, 2023) 250241