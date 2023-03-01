ORDINANCE NO. 1544 AN ORDINANCE AMENDING SECTION 2014, NOISE RELATED ISSUES THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF BRAINERD DOES ORDAIN: SECTION ONE: Section 2014.05 of the City Code is hereby amended by adding the following: 2014.05 Outdoor Power Equipment. Within five hundred (500) feet of any residentially zoned property, no person may operate any power implement including, but not limited to, an electric or gas powered implement such as a lawn mower, hedge clipper, chain saw, trimmer, bug zapper, or other device designed primarily for outdoor use, at any time other than between the hours of 6:30 AM to 10:00 PM on weekdays and 8:00 AM and 10:00 PM on public holidays, Saturdays, and Sundays. All implements shall be effectively muffled so as to prevent the emission of loud and explosive noises that disturb the peace, quiet, or repose of a person or persons of ordinary sensibility. Subd 1. Noise requirements for outdoor power equipment utilized for the purposes of snow removal is exempted from the time restrictions set forth in Section 2014.5 SECTION TWO: This ordinance shall take effect and be in full force one week from and after its publication. Adopted this 21st day of February 2023 _____________________________ KELLY BEVANS President of the Council Approved this 22nd day of February 2023 _____________________________ DAVE BADEAUX Mayor ATTEST: ____________________________ JENNIFER BERGMAN City Administrator (March 1, 2023) 199494