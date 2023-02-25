ORDINANCE NO. 1545 AN ORDINANCE AMENDING SECTION 1315 OF THE CITY CODE CONCERNING STREET CLEANING AND SNOW REMOVAL THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF BRAINERD DOES ORDAIN: SECTION ONE: Purpose. The existing Section 1315.03 of the City Code regards parking restrictions during a snow emergency. Currently, on all streets west of the Mississippi and south of Wright Street, parking is restricted on Day 1 of a declared Snow Emergency. This amendment revises the Code to amend the restrictions to reflect the general practice throughout the rest of the city. General practice is that during the first day of a snow emergency, there is no parking on all north/south streets (or streets that predominantly run north and south). On the second day of a snow emergency, there is no parking on east/west streets (or streets that predominantly run east and west). There is no parking on Snow Emergency routes during both days of a snow emergency. SECTION TWO: Amendment. The following provisions of Section 1315 are amended as indicated, with deleted language struck out: 1315.03 Snow Emergencies. In the event of an accumulation of snow which necessitates the removal of snow from the streets of the City, the City Engineer may declare a snow emergency by means of local news media and social media. Upon declaration of a snow emergency, parking is banned on all snow emergency routes for a period of 48 hours. On the first day of said declared snow emergency, there shall be no parking on all north/south streets (or streets that predominantly run north and south), all streets lying west of the Mississippi River, and all streets south of Wright Street, excluding all streets within the Downtown Special Services District as described in Subd. 1. On the second day of said declared snow emergency, there shall be no parking on all east/west streets, or streets that run predominantly east and west, excluding all streets within the Downtown Special Services District as described in Subd. 1 and streets that were covered on day 1. SECTION THREE: Effective Date. This ordinance becomes effective from September 1, 2023 after its passage and publication pursuant to the City Charter. Adopted this 21st day of February 2023 _______________________ KELLY BEVANS President of the Council Approved this 22nd day of February 2023 ______________________ DAVE BADEAUX Mayor ATTEST: ________________________ JENNIFER BERGMAN City Administrator (Feb. 25, 2023) 197542