ORDINANCE NO. 1548 AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE ZONING MAP OF THE CITY OF BRAINERD THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF BRAINERD DOES ORDAIN: SECTION ONE: The Zoning Map of the City of Brainerd is hereby amended by changing the zoning designation of the property below from a GC (General Commercial) District to a RL-1 (Rural Living One) District: PIN 41160504 (Tract B) That part of the Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter (SW ¼-NW1/4), Section 16, Township 45, Range 30, Crow Wing County Minnesota, described as follows: Commencing at the northwest corner of said SW1/4-NW1/4; thence South 03 degrees 49 minutes 56 seconds West, bearing based on the Crow Wing County Coordinate Database NAD83, 580.00 feet along the West line of said SW1/4-NW1/4 to point B504, MINNESOTA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION RIGHT OF WAY PLAT NO. 18-5 according to the recorded plat thereof on file in the Crow Wing County, Minnesota Recorder’s Office, the point of beginning of the tract to be described: thence South 47 degrees 16 minutes 48 seconds East 162.36 feet along the right of way line of said MINNESOTA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION RIGHT OF WAY PLAT NO. 18-5 to point B3 according to said MINNESOTA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION RIGHT OF WAY PLAT NO. 18-5; thence South 02 degrees 16 minutes 48 seconds East 141.42 feet along said right of way line of MINNESOTA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION RIGHT OF WAY PLAT NO. 18-5 to point B2 according to said MINNESOTA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION RIGHT OF WAY PLAT NO. 18-5; thence South 42 degrees 43 minutes 12 seconds West 225.28 feet along said right of way line of MINNESOTA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION RIGHT OF WAY PLAT NO. 18-5 to point B501 according to said MINNESOTA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION RIGHT OF WAY PLAT NO. 18-5; Thence North 03 degrees 49 minutes 56 seconds East 417.90 feet along said west line of the SW1/4-NW1/4 to the point of beginning. Subject to easements, reservations or restriction of record, if any. SECTION TWO: This ordinance shall take effect and be in full force one week from and after its publication. Adopted this 6th day of March 2023 /s/ KELLY BEVANS President of the Council Approved this 7th day of March 2023 DAVE BADEAUX Mayor ATTEST: /s/ JENNIFER BERGMAN City Administrator (March 11, 2023) 202056