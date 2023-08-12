ORDINANCE NO. 1553 AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE ZONING MAP OF THE CITY OF BRAINERD THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF BRAINERD DOES ORDAIN: SECTION ONE: Section 515-2-21.D of the Zoning Code is hereby amended by adding the following underlined language: 2. Country Manor – Planned Unit Development (CM-PUD). The purpose of the CM-PUD is to allow for the development and redevelopment of the property with a mix of uses and dimensional standards. The follow standards are established. a. The standards and uses contained within the Contemporary Neighborhood-2 (CN-2) Base Zoning District shall govern the CM-PUD District, with the modifications as noted in Table 515-2-21.2. b. Additions to the structures are allowed provided it meets the CN-2 Zoning District Dimensional Standards of Table 515-2-7.1 and all other requirements in the Zoning Code. c. Development Standards. All approved Final PUD Plans shall govern the development of the property and shall be kept on file with the City Zoning Administrator. Table 515-2-21.2. CM-PUD Dimensional and Use Standards - Density, Lot Size, Coverage and Height Standards. Lot Dimensions Lot Size (minimum) None Lot Width (minimum) (Frontage on Public or Private Roads) None Uses Permitted Appendix A: Table of Uses, CN-2 District All permitted, conditional and interim uses Commercial day care facilities P Office businesses – (general use, medical clinic) C Uses Permitted Impervious Surface 75% SECTION TWO: The Zoning Map of the City of Brainerd is hereby amended by changing the zoning designation of the property below from a CN-2 (Contemporary Neighborhood-2) District to Country Manor – Planned Unit Development (CM-PUD) Planned Unit Development Overlay District: PIN 41330755, 41330745, 41330744 N. 874.74 FT OF NE1/4 OF SW1/4, EXCEPT S. 12 ACRES OF N. 874.74 FT. SUBJECT TO EASEMENTS,RESERVATIONS, OR RESTRICTIONS OF RECORD. NW1/4 OF SE1/4 SECTION 33, EXCEPT THE S. 26.1 ACRES THEREOF S 26.10 ACRES OF NWSE. TOGETHER WITH AN ESMNT OF RECORD. SECTION THREE: This ordinance shall take effect and be in full force one week from and after its publication. Adopted this 7th day of August 2023 KELLY BEVANS President of the Council Approved this 8th day of August 2023 DAVE BADEAUX Mayor ATTEST: JENNIFER BERGMAN City Administrator (Aug. 12, 2023) 249013