POSTING Pursuant to Minnesota Statute 20

POSTING Pursuant to Minnesota Statute 206.83 and Minnesota Rules 8220.1550: N O T I C E The assistive voting equipment to be used by the townships of Bay Lake, Center, Crow Wing, Fort Ripley, Ideal and Maple Grove in Crow Wing County for the 2023 March Annual Township Elections, March 14, 2023, will be tested on Monday, March 13, 2023, beginning at 10 a.m. in the Elections Room, 3rd Floor, Historic Courthouse, 326 Laurel Street, Brainerd, Minnesota. This test is open to the public. _/s/________________ Deborah A. Erickson Administrative Services Director CROW WING COUNTY, MINNESOTA (March 8, 2023) 201273