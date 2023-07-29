Public Notice: Brainerd & Crow Wing Publ

Public Notice: Brainerd & Crow Wing Public Transit Services in the County Service Area Fare Increase & Service Changes Effective Date Adjusted to September 11, 2023 Brainerd & Crow Wing Public Transit extends transit services to a defined area within Crow Wing County. Generally county ridership fares cover the local share financial obligation of the operation in the County. At the Crow Wing County Board meeting June 27, 2023, a fare increase was approved for Crow Wing County trips, or a fare of $8.00 respectively. $12.00 for same day reservations. Brainerd & Crow Wing Public Transit service in the County of Crow Wing will convert to a twice-daily commuter service from Crosby and Pequot Lakes to Brainerd. The Effective date has been adjusted to September 11, 2023. (July 29; Aug 12, 2023) 245306