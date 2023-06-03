PUBLIC NOTICE Crow Wing County announces that an Environmental Assessment Worksheet (EAW) has been prepared for the development of 16.56 acres of land in Crow Wing County for a 71-unit cold storage facility. The proposed project would be located at the old drive-in movie theater location north of Brainerd on Hartley Lake (north ½ of Sec. 14, T134N, R29W). The proposed project would also include a clubhouse, wash bay, stormwater catchment basins, and associated amenities located in the First Assessment District. An EAW is a document that is designed to set out the basic facts necessary to determine whether an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) is required for a proposed action. The purpose of the EAW process is to disclose information about potential environmental impacts of a project. The worksheet contains 20 questions focusing on the project’s environmental setting, the potential for environmental harm, and plans to reduce the harm. Public comments on the EAW should be submitted in writing to: Crow Wing County Land Services Department 322 Laurel Street, Suite 15 Brainerd, MN 56401 218-824-1010 218-824-1126- fax land.services@crowwing.us The public can review a copy of the EAW at the Crow Wing County Land Services Building or at the County website www.crowwing.us and searching “Land Services” and clicking on “Environmental”. Comments must be submitted to Crow Wing County by July 5, 2023 at 5:00 PM. The Crow Wing County Board of Commissioners will decide on the need for an Environmental Impact Statement at its regularly scheduled County Board meeting on July 11, 2023. The Land Services Department is committed to providing excellent customer service while helping landowners make wise choices that protect Crow Wing County’s extraordinary natural resources. Citizens are encouraged to contact the Land Services Office at (218) 824-1010 or landservices@crowwing.us to discuss land use activities. Crow Wing County information and resources can be found at www.crowwing.us. (June 3, 2023) 229695