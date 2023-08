PUBLIC NOTICE Notice of Contents Sale of

PUBLIC NOTICE Notice of Contents Sale of Storage Units NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that The Corner Store-It of Brainerd, MN will sell on Public Auction on Aug 25, 2023, the following units property containing miscellaneous items: Ritamaria Reier unit # 35 & 37 Michael Berndgen unit #81 Christina Keane unit #3 Auction will take place at www.Bid13.com Bidding starts: Aug 20th Bidding ends: Aug 25th (Aug. 5 & 12, 2023) #ADid#

