PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLO

PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: November 16, 2017 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $126,663.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Russell Carew, an unmarried man MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as nominee for Bay Equity, LLC TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. MIN#: 100616600040556467 SERVICER: BSI Financial Services LENDER: Bay Equity LLC. DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded in the office of Crow Wing County Recorder on November 21, 2017 as Document No. A896921. ASSIGNED TO: SERVIS ONE, INC DBA BSI FINANCIAL SERVICES by an Assignment of Mortgage dated January 3, 2023 and recorded on January 11, 2023 as Document No. 980443. LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lots Twenty-Three (23) and Twenty-four (24), Block Six (6), Davis`s Addition to the City of Brainerd, Crow Wing County, Minnesota PROPERTY ADDRESS: 1023 SE 11TH ST, BRAINERD, MN 56401 PROPERTY I.D: 41250976 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Crow Wing THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: One Hundred Forty-Three Thousand Two Hundred Ninety-Three and 27/100 ($143,293.27) THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that there has been compliance with all pre-foreclosure notice and acceleration requirements of said mortgage, and/or applicable statutes; PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: 10:00AM on May 30, 2023 PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff`s Main Office, Law Enforcement Center, 304 Laurel St., Brainerd, MN 56401 to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is 6.00 months from the date of sale. If Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. Section580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. Section580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on November 30, 2023, or the next business day if November 30, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.” Dated: April 15, 2023 SERVIS ONE, INC DBA BSI FINANCIAL SERVICES Randall S. Miller and Associates, PLLC Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgage/Mortgagee Edinburgh Executive Office Center, 8525 Edinbrook Crossing North Suite #210 Brooklyn Park, MN 55443 Phone: 952-232-0052 Our File No. 22MN00352-1 A-4781086 04/15/2023, 04/22/2023, 04/29/2023, 05/06/2023, 05/13/2023, 05/20/2023 (April 15, 22 & 29; May 6, 13 & 20, 2023) 213250