PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLO

PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: April 22, 2008 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $86,432.20 MORTGAGOR(S): Bruce K Derosier and Candace C Derosier, Husband and Wife as Joint Tenants MORTGAGEE: CitiFinancial Services, Inc. SERVICER: SN Servicing Corporation LENDER: CitiFinancial Services, Inc. DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Crow Wing County Minnesota, Recorder, on April 23, 2008, as Document No. 0746773. ASSIGNED TO: Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company by an Assignment of Mortgage dated 12/02/2016 and recorded on 12/14/2016 as Document No. A-882512. Nationstar Mortgage LLC by an Assignment of Mortgage dated 07/26/2022 and recorded on 07/26/2022 as Document No. 973969. U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as Trustee of LB-Tiki Series V Trust by an Assignment of Mortgage dated 02/28/2023 and recorded on 04/19/2023 as Document No. 983171. U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as Trustee for LB-Dwelling Series V Trust by an Assignment of Mortgage dated 05/02/2023 and recorded on 05/09/2023 as Document No. 983874. LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: All the tract or parcel of land lying and being in the County of Crow Wing and State of Minnesota, described as follows, to-wit: Beginning at the Northeast Corner of Section Thirty-Four (34), Township Forty-Three (43) Range Thirty-Two (32), thence run West along the Section Line between Sections 34 and 27 said Township and Range for a distance of 493 feet, thence run South parallel with the East Line of said Section 34 for a distance of 347 feet to the point of beginning of the parcel of land herein described and conveyed: Thence run West parallel with the North Line of said Section 34 a distance of 10 rods thence run South parallel with the East Line of said Section 16 rods, thence run East parallel with the North Line of said Section 10 rods, thence run North to the place of beginning, being one acre more or less. Being an abstract property. PROPERTY ADDRESS: 846 Oak Drive North, Fort Ripley, MN 56449 PROPERTY I.D: 23340657 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Crow Wing THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: Ninety-Nine Thousand Two Hundred Ninety-Nine and 43/100 ($99,299.43) THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that there has been compliance with all pre-foreclosure notice and acceleration requirements of said mortgage, and/or applicable statutes; PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: 10:00AM on August 29, 2023 PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff`s Main Office, Law Enforcement Center, 304 Laurel St., Brainerd, MN 56401 to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is 6.00 months from the date of sale. If Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. Section580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. Section580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on February 29, 2024, or the next business day if February 29, 2024 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.” Dated: July 15, 2023 U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as Trustee for LB-Dwelling Series V Trust Randall S. Miller and Associates, PLLC Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgage/Mortgagee Edinburgh Executive Office Center, 8525 Edinbrook Crossing North Suite #210 Brooklyn Park, MN 55443 Phone: 952-232-0052 Our File No. 23MN00079-1 A-4790521 (July 15, 22 & 29; Aug. 5, 12 & 19, 2023) 240823