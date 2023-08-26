Public Notice of Abandoned Vehicle (Offi

Public Notice of Abandoned Vehicle (Official Publication) NOTICE OF SALE The personal property as follows, to-wit: 2006 Mazda 3 VIN# JM1BK343X61449097 Plate# N/A Towed from 7472 Excelsior Rd, Baxter, MN by order of the Property Management on August 14th, 2023. All items will be sold October 16th, 2023 by Collins Brothers Towing of St. Cloud, Inc, City of Brainerd, County of Crow Wing, State of Minnesota, pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 168B. The registered owner or lienholder has the right to reclaim the vehicle under section 168B.051. Failure to claim the impounded vehicle under section 168B.051 is deemed to waive any right to reclaim the vehicle and consents to the disposal or sale of the vehicle. Dated: August 22nd, 2023 16609 State Hwy 371, Brainerd, MN 56401 (218) 822-5525 (Aug. 26, 2023) 253020