Public Notice: Public Transit Fare Incre

Public Notice: Public Transit Fare Increase to $2.25 for Brainerd to Brainerd trips 5/1/2023 Brainerd & Crow Wing Public Transit provides public transit services to the City of Brainerd. Generally, Brainerd resident ridership fares cover the local share financial obligation of the operation within the City of Brainerd. At the Brainerd City Council meeting March 20, 2023, a fare increase of $1.00 was approved for the Brainerd-to-Brainerd Dial-a-Ride service, or a fare of $2.25 respectively. $4.50 for same day reservations. This fare increase will go into effect on May 1, 2023. (March 22 & 29; April 5, 12, 19 & 26, 2023) 206069