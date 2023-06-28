Public Notice: Public Transit Fare Incre

Public Notice: Public Transit Fare Increase to $7.00 for Baxter Originating Trips 8/1/2023 Brainerd & Crow Wing Public Transit provides public transit services to the City of Baxter. Generally, Baxter ridership fares cover the local share financial obligation of the operation within the City of Baxter. At the Baxter City Council meeting June 20, 2023, a fare increase was approved for Baxter originating trip service, or a fare of $7.00 respectively. $11.00 for same day reservations. This fare increase will go into effect on August 1, 2023. (July 28, July 12) 236856