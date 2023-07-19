Public Notice: Public Transit Fare Incre

Public Notice: Public Transit Fare Increase to $3.00 for Brainerd Originating trips effective 8/21/2023 Brainerd & Crow Wing Public Transit provides public transit services to the City of Brainerd. Generally, Brainerd ridership fares cover the local share financial obligation of the operation within the City of Brainerd. At the Brainerd City Council meeting on July 17, 2023, a fare increase of $0.75 was approved for the Brainerd originating public transit service, or a fare of $3.00 respectively and an increase to $6.00 for same day reservations. This fare increase will go into effect on August 21, 2023. (July 19; Aug. 2, 2023) 242559