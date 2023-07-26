PUBLIC NOTICE The Housing and Redevelopm

PUBLIC NOTICE The Housing and Redevelopment Authority of Pine River has developed documents related to the Annual Agency Plan process and Five-Year Capital Fund Program budgets for Fiscal Year beginning January 1, 2024 in compliance with current HUD regulations. It is available for review at the Authority’s Norway Brook Office located at 312 1st Street South, Pine River, MN. The Authority’s hours of operation are Monday through Friday between 8:00AM and 12:00 Noon. In addition, a public hearing will be held on September 13th, 2023 at the Authority’s office at 8:00 AM. (July 26, 2023) 243812