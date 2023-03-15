PUBLIC SAFETY ANNOUNCEMENT CITY OF EMILY, MINNESOTA The City of Emily Police Department has been temporarily deactivated. During the pendency of this deactivation, the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office has taken over policing responsibility and authority within the jurisdiction of the City of Emily and any other jurisdictions for which the City of Emily has contractual responsibility to provide police services. For police services in the City of Emily and Little Pine Township, please call the Crow Wing County Sheriff at (218) 829-4749 or, in an emergency, call 911. Any inquiries about this should be directed to the City of Emily at clerk@emily.net or by calling (218) 763-2480. (March 15, 2023) 203829