(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch, Dec

(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch, December 31, 2022, January 7, 2023, 2t.) NOTICE Brainerd Garages - Mini Storage Located in the Brainerd Industrial Park The following abandoned units will be auctioned off on or about Jan 15th, 2023 on” Bid 13” online site for non-payment Unit #F-08 Garrett Affeldt 20508 State Hwy 18, PO Box 182 McGrath, MN 56350 Personal & Misc. Household items Unit #E-08 Christopher Gammon 21776 295th Ave. Pierz, MN 56364 Personal & Misc. Household items