(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch Dece

(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch December 7, 2022, 1t.) LEGAL NOTICE The following individual who was convicted of a crime in Crow Wing County has applied for relief from the Minnesota Board of Pardons. The application will be considered at the meeting of the Board scheduled for December 19, 2022, commencing at 9:00 a.m. at the Minnesota Senate Building, St. Paul, MN: Johnson, Ronna Terroristic threats Convicted: 7/28/2003 Victims of this individuals’ crime have a right to submit an oral or written statement at this meeting summarizing the harm suffered as a result of the crime and make a recommendation to the Board as to whether a pardon should be granted or denied. To submit an oral or written statement, or to obtain additional information, email the Board of Pardons at mnboardofpardons@state.mn.us or call 651-361-7171.