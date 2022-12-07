(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch Dece

(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch December 3, 2022, 1t, Echo Journal December 7, 2022, 1t.) Early Notice and Public Review of a Proposed Activity in a 100-Year Floodplain To: All interested Agencies, Groups and Individuals This is to give notice that Crow Wing County has determined that the following proposed action under a Community Development Block Grant and CARE-21-0003-O-FY21 and is located in the 100-year floodplain. Crow Wing County will be identifying and evaluating practicable alternatives to locating the action in the floodplain and the potential impacts on the floodplain from the proposed action, as required by Executive Order 11988, in accordance with HUD regulations at 24 CFR 55.20 Subpart C Procedures for Making Determinations on Floodplain Management and Protection of Wetlands. Crow Wing County has been awarded funding to install fiber optic buried cable in Crow Wing County. Cables will be buried within utility easements approximately thirty foot wide in existing right-of-ways (ROW). Subsurface disturbance will generally be limited to less than a foot wide and approximately three feet deep for the majority of the project. Any wetlands and waterbodies will be avoided using horizontal directional drilling. All ground material and vegetation will be restored to pre construction conditions. No flow patterns or floodplains will be altered by the project. The project area comprises 0.3 acres in floodplains. The proposed project is located throughout roadside rights-of-way in Crow Wing County, Minnesota. There are three primary purposes for this notice. First, people who may be affected by activities in floodplains and those who have an interest in the protection of the natural environment should be given an opportunity to express their concerns and provide information about these areas. Commenters are encouraged to offer alternative sites outside of the floodplain, alternative methods to serve the same project purpose, and methods to minimize and mitigate impacts. Second, an adequate public notice program can be an important public educational tool. The dissemination of information and request for public comment about floodplains can facilitate and enhance Federal efforts to reduce the risks and impacts associated with the occupancy and modification of these special areas. Third, as a matter of fairness, when the Federal government determines it will participate in actions taking place in floodplains it must inform those who may be put at greater or continued risk. Written comments must be received by Crow Wing County at the following address on or before December 19, 2022: Crow Wing County Administrative Office, 326 Laurel Street, Suite 13 Brainerd, MN 56401 and (218) 822-7026, Attention: Therese Norwood, Administrative Coordinator. A full description of the project may also be reviewed at the same address. Comments may also be submitted via email at Therese.Norwood@crowwing.us. November 29, 2022