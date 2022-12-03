(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch Dece

(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch December 3, 2022, 1t.) Notice of Issuance of Extended (Ex Parte) Order for Protection by Publication (Minn. Stat. § 518B.01, subd. 8) State of Minnesota Cass County District Court Ninth Judicial District Court File No.: 11-FA-20-1914 Case Type: Domestic Abuse In the Matter of: Kathleen Joanne Osowski, IND/OBO Minor children Petitioner vs. Anthony Dale Harris Respondent To Respondent named above: YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an Ex Parte Order for Protection has been issued in the above matter. You may request a hearing if you contact the court administrator’s office within 12 days of the date of publication of this notice. You may obtain a copy of the Ex Parte Order for Protection and the form to request a hearing from the court administrator’s office at the following address: Cass County Courthouse, 300 MN Avenue, Walker MN 56484 Failure to request a hearing or to obtain a copy of the Ex Parte Order will not be a defense to prosecution for violation of the Court’s order. Date: November 29, 2022 /s/ Lori L. L. Hudson Court Administrator/Deputy