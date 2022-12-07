(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch Dece

(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch December 7, 2022, 1t.) CROW WING TOWNSHIP NOTICE OF FILING FOR TOWNSHIP ELECTION Notice is hereby given to qualified voters of the Town of Crow Wing, Crow Wing County, State of Minnesota, that filing for town office will open Tuesday, January 3,2023, and continue until 5pm on Tuesday, January 17,2023. Affidavits of Candidacy and the $2.00 filing fee may be filed with the Town Clerk, Susan Kern, 11039 Greenwood Street, Brainerd MN 56401(2181822-3985) by appointment or between 1 pm to 5 pm on the final day, January 17,2023, at the Clerk’s office at the above address. Offices to be filled at the March Annual Election are: Supervisor for a Three-Year Term Treasurer for a Two-Year Term Given under my hand this 5th day of December 2022. /s/ Susan Kern Susan Kern, Clerk