(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch Dece

(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch December 10, 2022, 1t.) CITY OF BAXTER, MINNESOTA ORDINANCE 2022-018 AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE TEXT OF TITLE 10 OF THE BAXTER CITY CODE, ENTITLED BAXTER ZONING REGULATIONS THE CITY OF BAXTER ORDAINS: SECTION 1. Amendments. The text of Article I of Chapter 3, Title 10 (Zoning Regulations) of the Baxter City Code is hereby amended by deleting the stricken material and adding the underlined material as follows: ARTICLE I. I INDUSTRY OFFICE DISTRICT 10-3I-3: CONDITIONAL USES: Ready-Mix Facility, located at least 900 feet from a State Highway. SECTION 2. Effective Date. This amendment shall take effect upon its passage and publication. WHEREUPON, said Ordinance is hereby declared adopted on this 15th day of November 2022. Darrel Olson, Mayor ATTEST: Kelly Steele, Assistant City Administrator/Clerk